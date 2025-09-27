Opener Pathum Nissanka's fantastic century went in vain as India defeated Sri Lanka via a Super Over in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Chasing 203 runs for victory, Nissanka scored 107 off 58 with the help of 10 boundaries and 3 maximums as Sri Lanka finished on 202/5, resulting in a tie with India.

In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh took a wicket off the first and sixth deliveries as Sri Lanka could only score two runs, handing India a final target of three runs. In reply, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav knocked off in the first ball bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.



Match Summary Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

After opting to field first, Sri Lanka watched India construct what appeared a commanding 202/5. Abhishek Sharma's pyrotechnics lit up the Dubai International Stadium, his dazzling 61 off 31 balls setting the tone with boundaries flowing like water.

The foundation was expertly built upon by Tilak Varma's composed 49 not out and Sanju Samson's explosive 39, their intelligent finishing ensuring India maximized the death overs.

Sri Lanka's response began ominously with Kusal Mendis departing first ball, but Nissanka had other plans. Finding an able ally in Kusal Perera, whose aggressive 58 off 32 balls complemented Nissanka's artistry perfectly, they constructed a remarkable 127-run partnership that swung momentum decisively.

Even as wickets tumbled around him in the closing stages, Nissanka remained unmoved, bringing up his century with typical aplomb.

The denouement arrived in breathtaking fashion. Needing three off the final delivery, Sri Lanka managed only two, sending fans into delirium as the contest spilled into a Super Over. Here, Arshdeep Singh found redemption after an expensive regular spell, his nerveless bowling yielding two wickets for just two runs.

Suryakumar Yadav then applied the finishing touch with characteristic nonchalance, requiring just one ball to secure victory.

Despite the defeat, Nissanka's Player of the Match performance will be remembered as one of the great innings - a masterclass in controlled aggression that deserved a winning cause.

Brief scores: India 202/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 49*; Maheesh Theekshana 1-36, Charith Asalanka 1-18) tie Sri Lanka 202 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 107, Kusal Perera 58; Kuldeep Yadav 1-31, Varun Chakaravarthy 1-31, Hardik Pandya 1-7).

Super Over: Sri Lanka 2/2 in 1 over (Arshdeep 2-2) lost to India 3/0 in 0.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 3 not out).