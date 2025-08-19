Asia Cup 2025: PCB Faces Backlash After Choosing Agha Salman Over Babar Azam Despite Weaker T20I Stats

The announcement of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad has sparked a storm of debate across the cricketing world. While youngsters earned opportunities, the glaring omission of stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has left fans questioning the selectors’ logic. At the heart of the controversy lies a single word: strike rate.

Babar and Rizwan Snubbed Despite Consistency

On Sunday, Pakistan’s selectors unveiled the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the preceding tri-nation series against Afghanistan and UAE. Surprisingly, the country’s most reliable batting duo—Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan—found no place.

Head coach Mike Hesson justified the move by pointing towards their strike rates. He noted, “Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show improvement in areas needed in T20Is. He’s working hard against spin and on strike rotation. If he performs, he’ll be back.”

The explanation appeared logical at first glance. After all, modern T20 cricket demands acceleration from the very first ball. But a deeper dive into the numbers tells a very different story.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Agha Salman vs Babar Azam

The irony lies in the fact that Pakistan’s new T20I captain, Agha Salman, has a far inferior strike rate compared to Babar.

Agha Salman in T20Is: 20 matches, 380 runs, average 27.14, strike rate 115.85.

Babar Azam in T20Is: Career strike rate 129.22.

Since Salman’s debut in Nov 2024: Agha’s SR 115.85, while Babar’s SR in his five outings stands at 150.

This exposes the double standards in selection. If Babar and Rizwan were axed for a lack of acceleration, then how does Salman—whose numbers trail significantly—justify his position as captain?

Hypocrisy in Pakistan’s Selection Policy

The decision raises uncomfortable questions about Pakistan cricket’s selection criteria. While the PCB insists it wants to play a fearless, high-tempo brand of T20 cricket, appointing a captain with a strike rate below 120 undermines that narrative.

Even during his last five matches, Babar Azam has demonstrated marked improvement, striking at 150, a figure that aligns perfectly with modern T20 demands. Salman, on the other hand, continues to hover at 115, unable to shift gears when required.

Such decisions fuel the perception that Pakistan’s selectors are not solely guided by performance metrics, but perhaps by internal politics and the desire for a leadership reset.

The Impact on Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and UAE. Their campaign kicks off on September 12 against Oman, followed by the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on September 14.

The absence of Babar and Rizwan—two of Pakistan’s most experienced T20 performers—creates both opportunities and vulnerabilities. While it allows youngsters to showcase their flair, it also leaves Pakistan without the proven stability that Babar and Rizwan bring in high-pressure contests.

For a team aiming to challenge India and other heavyweights, the decision could backfire. Without Babar’s anchoring ability and Rizwan’s consistency at the top, Pakistan’s batting may lack the resilience needed in crunch situations.

Expert Take: What Lies Ahead for Babar Azam

Despite the snub, Babar Azam’s story is far from over. At 30, he remains one of the world’s most prolific batters and has already shown adaptability by lifting his strike rate in recent outings. A stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) could serve as the perfect platform to silence critics and reclaim his spot ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

For now, however, the hypocrisy in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad selection has become a talking point. Fans, analysts, and former cricketers alike are questioning whether Pakistan have truly chosen merit—or whether the axe on Babar and Rizwan was less about strike rates and more about reshaping the team’s power structure.