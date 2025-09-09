Asia Cup 2025 Preview: AFG vs HK Predicted Playing 11, Key Players, and Match Insights

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the first Group B clash. As fans gear up for this eagerly awaited encounter, both teams aim to set the tone for their campaigns with a strong start. Here's a detailed look at the predicted lineups, team news, key players, and expert insights for the AFG vs HK showdown.

Afghanistan Eyes a Strong Start in Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan, coming off a runner-up finish in the UAE Tri-Series 2025, will be keen to convert near misses into victories. Despite losing to Pakistan in the final, Afghanistan showcased impactful batting and incisive bowling spells, highlighting their readiness for high-pressure contests.

Under Rashid Khan's leadership, Afghanistan’s batting lineup relies heavily on the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the dependable Ibrahim Zadran, and Mohammad Nabi, who brings experience and stability. Sediqullah Atal, recently promoted to the opening slot, has impressed with consistent performances and could be pivotal in giving Afghanistan a strong platform.

The Afghan middle order features the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, and Darwish Rasooli, combining youthful exuberance with calculated aggression. With a cautious approach aimed at scoring over 170 runs, Afghanistan seeks to leverage its versatile spin attack to defend competitive totals.

Hong Kong Aims to Make a Statement

Hong Kong, returning to elite-level cricket after finishing second in the Asia Pacific Cricket Championship Trophy 2025, enters the Asia Cup with determination. Though edged out by Malaysia in the recent tournament, Hong Kong’s squad features experience and flair, especially in the batting department.

Captain Yasim Murtaza leads a balanced side including Babar Hayat, whose prolific run-scoring record in the Asia Cup is well-documented. Young talents like Anshy Rath and Martin Coetzee provide depth and flexibility, giving Hong Kong the tools to challenge Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Predicted Playing 11: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

Afghanistan Predicted XI

Rashid Khan (c)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

Ibrahim Zadran

Sediqullah Atal

Darwish Rasooli

Karim Janat

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mohammad Nabi

AM Ghazanfar

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong Predicted XI

Yasim Murtaza (c)

Anshy Rath

Martin Coetzee

Kinchit Shah

Shahid Wasif

Zeeshan Ali (wk)

Aizaz Khan

Nizakat Khan

Ateeq Iqbal

Ali Hassan

Ehsan Khan

Key Players to Watch

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan: A master of spin, his variations could dominate Hong Kong’s batters.

Sediqullah Atal: An aggressive left-hander capable of setting the tone at the top.

Ibrahim Zadran & Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The dynamic duo that can anchor or accelerate the innings depending on conditions.

Hong Kong

Babar Hayat: The lynchpin of Hong Kong’s batting, capable of anchoring innings and building partnerships.

Yasim Murtaza: Both a leader and a key all-round contributor.

Martin Coetzee & Nizakat Khan: Reliable batters who can change momentum with aggressive stroke play.

Afghanistan Bowling Arsenal vs Hong Kong

Afghanistan’s bowling attack is spin-heavy, leveraging the conditions at Abu Dhabi. Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi will control the middle overs, while Fazalhaq Farooqi provides the pace threat upfront. Mujeeb is expected to bowl the crucial first six overs, with Farooqi leading the charge from the other end to extract early breakthroughs. Rashid Khan, the captain, remains Afghanistan’s trump card, with his guile and experience key to any potential victory.