Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Can Bangladesh Overcome Litton Das Dependence or Face Early Exit?

As the 2025 Asia Cup edges closer, cricket enthusiasts are buzzing over the fate of Bangladesh in the tournament. Historically, Bangladesh has struggled to make a mark in multi-nation competitions, never having lifted the Asia Cup trophy. Former Indian cricketer and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has shared a sobering take on Litton Das and his teammates’ chances, hinting that their journey might be cut short in the league stage.

Opportunities vs. Expectations: Bangladesh’s Asia Cup Dilemma

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chopra highlighted that Bangladesh, despite its inconsistent record in major tournaments, has the chance to shine in Asia Cup 2025. “They have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Chopra remarked, recalling Bangladesh’s surprise triumphs in the past, such as knocking India out in the 2007 Asia Cup.

However, he tempered expectations: “Their opportunities are endless, but realistically, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka might be the ones to qualify from their group. Bangladesh’s story might end in the league stage.”

This paints a clear picture: while the Bangladeshi squad is eager to make a statement, their path is steep and fraught with challenges, especially in a T20 Asia Cup format where margins are thin.

Litton Das: Talent and Overdependence

At the heart of Bangladesh’s squad is captain Litton Das, one of the team’s most experienced campaigners. Chopra pointed out a critical weakness: Bangladesh relies heavily on Litton Das to anchor the innings. “He is a quality player, but an underachiever. The team looks towards him too much, and they tend to choke in big moments,” Chopra explained.

Bangladesh’s batting lineup lacks the firepower to post mammoth totals consistently. “They have very few batters with strike rates near 150. They are comfortable with totals around 160-180, but if the opposition decides to attack, they might struggle,” Chopra added. This insight raises questions about Bangladesh’s adaptability against high-scoring teams like India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 T20s.

India’s Team Composition: Rinku Singh’s Uncertain Spot

Meanwhile, India’s squad selection adds another dimension to the tournament narrative. Rinku Singh, who rose to prominence after hitting five sixes in an over during the 2023 IPL, may not feature in India’s playing XI, according to Chopra. Despite his explosive T20 credentials, all-rounder Shivam Dube is likely to play at No. 7, leaving Rinku on the bench.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as vice-captain, looks formidable. Key players include Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah. With a top-five batting order all but locked in, Rinku’s versatility as a middle-order batter may not find space in the current lineup, making squad strategy a crucial talking point ahead of the tournament.