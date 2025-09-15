Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin Says Pakistan Not a Match for India’s T20 Super Squad

In a commanding display of T20 cricket, Team India crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin described the match with his trademark wit, saying, “Just like we have dessert after dinner, India played proper standard T20 cricket after some ice cream against Pakistan.” His analogy perfectly summed up India’s effortless dominance in the high-voltage encounter.

Pakistan Struggle Against India’s Superior T20 Team

Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to rise to the occasion, posting a modest 127/9 in their 20 overs, which India chased down comfortably with 25 balls to spare. Ashwin, on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, highlighted the gulf in class between the two teams:

"This is zameen aasman ka farak (sky and earth difference). They are not a match for this current Indian team," he remarked, emphasizing Pakistan’s lack of exposure and experience in high-pressure T20 matches compared to India’s roster, fortified by years of IPL intensity.

Ashwin singled out Saim Ayub as a lone standout for Pakistan, praising his wicket-taking spell against Shubman Gill and Tilak Verma. Beyond him, Ashwin felt Pakistan lacked the technical and strategic depth to challenge India effectively.

India’s Batting Brilliance: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma Shine

The Indian innings showcased calm, controlled aggression, reflecting the team’s formidable T20 strength. Ashwin lauded Abhishek Sharma, noting how he confidently used his feet against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s pace, setting the tone for a smooth chase.

"In stark contrast, Mohammad Haris stood his ground against Jasprit Bumrah, and the ball went straight up. You can’t play such a shot against Bumrah," Ashwin explained, underscoring the tactical acumen of Indian batsmen groomed in the IPL’s pressure cooker environment.

Tilak Verma, another rising star, complemented Sharma with a composed innings, demonstrating India’s depth in middle-order batting. According to Ashwin, the current Indian T20 side is arguably the strongest the nation has ever fielded, making any comparison with Pakistan’s current squad unfair.

Strategic Edge and IPL Experience: India vs Pakistan

Ashwin’s analysis went beyond individual performances, touching upon India’s strategic superiority and game awareness. He highlighted that while Pakistan players excel in leagues like the PSL, the exposure doesn’t equate to handling high-pressure matches against world-class opponents like India.

"Players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma have been forged in constant IPL pressure, while most Pakistan players lack this experience," Ashwin said. The result was evident as Pakistan struggled against India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, unable to read the middle deliveries.

Asia Cup Implications: India in Control

India’s resounding victory not only reinforces their Asia Cup 2025 supremacy but also sets a tone for future clashes. Ashwin suggested that organizers consider more India vs Sri Lanka matches, citing them as potentially more competitive contests than the current mismatch against Pakistan.

With a clinical performance in Dubai, India continues to signal their readiness for the 2025 World Cup, with key players gaining momentum and confidence. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to regroup and find a stronger game plan to compete in upcoming Super 4 matches.