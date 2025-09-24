Asia Cup 2025: Ryan Ten Doeschate Backs Sanju Samson To Excel In India’s Middle Order

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has thrown his full support behind Sanju Samson, who has been handed the responsibility of batting in the middle order during the Asia Cup 2025. While Samson has enjoyed success as an opener in the past year, the team management believes he is the right man to fill the vital No. 5 slot.

A New Challenge for Samson

Samson’s batting position shifted after Shubman Gill returned to the opening role alongside Abhishek Sharma. This move pushed Samson down the order, a change that has brought mixed results so far. Against Oman in the group stage, Samson impressed with a fluent 56 off 45 balls, batting at No. 3. However, in the high-pressure Super Four clash against Pakistan, he struggled at No. 5, managing only 13 off 17 deliveries.

Coach’s Vote of Confidence

Despite the inconsistency, Doeschate expressed faith in Samson’s adaptability.

"There are two outings now, two decent chances, and he's still figuring out how to play that role," ten Doeschate said of Samson. "I think the wicket was a little bit tired in the Pakistan game. But certainly with the way Shubman [Gill] and Abhi [Abhishek Sharma] are going at the top and you've got your captain batting at three and the way Tilak's [Verma] played, we're really looking for a No. 5. So we believe Sanju is the best man for that job and we've got no doubt that he'll figure out how to play that role in the future."

Why No. 5 Matters

India’s top order is currently firing with Gill, Abhishek, and captain Suryakumar Yadav in fine touch. The No. 5 position, however, demands a versatile batter who can stabilise innings if early wickets fall or accelerate towards the death overs. Samson, with his clean striking ability and experience, has been identified as the ideal option.

The Road Ahead

The Asia Cup offers Samson the perfect stage to cement his place in India’s middle order ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. With the full support of the coaching staff, his task will be to adapt quickly, fine-tune his approach to different match situations, and deliver consistent runs.

If Samson succeeds, India will not only solve their long-standing middle-order puzzle but also gain a flexible batter capable of handling pressure against top opponents.