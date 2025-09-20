Asia Cup 2025: Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy Lead Bangladesh To Four Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

Riding on fantastic half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in a Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging total, Saif (61 off 45) and Towhid ( 58 off 37) hit Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park and slammed impressive fifties to lead Bangladesh to a crucial win.

Earlier, a brilliant counter-attacking half-century by Dasun Shanaka (64 not out off 37) helped Sri Lanka recover from a precarious position to reach a challenging 168/7 in 20 overs.

