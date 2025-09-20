Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962465https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/asia-cup-2025-saif-hassan-towhid-hridoy-lead-bangladesh-to-four-wicket-win-over-sri-lanka-2962465.html
NewsCricket
SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH

Asia Cup 2025: Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy Lead Bangladesh To Four Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

Chasing a challenging total, Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy hit Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park and slammed impressive fifties to lead Bangladesh to a crucial win in a Asia Cup 2025 super 4 match.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2025: Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy Lead Bangladesh To Four Wicket Win Over Sri LankaPic credit: Sony Sports Network

Riding on fantastic half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in a Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.  

Chasing a challenging total, Saif (61 off 45) and Towhid ( 58 off 37) hit Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park and slammed impressive fifties to lead Bangladesh to a crucial win.

Earlier, a brilliant counter-attacking half-century by Dasun Shanaka (64 not out off 37) helped Sri Lanka recover from a precarious position to reach a challenging 168/7 in 20 overs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More To Follow... 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh