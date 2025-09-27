Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson Wins Impact Player Of The Match In Super Four Thriller
In a nail-biting Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 against Sri Lanka, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was awarded the Impact Player of the Match for his crucial contributions with the bat.
Match Highlights
India posted a challenging total of 202/5, with star batter Abhishek Sharma leading the charge by scoring 61 runs off 31 balls. Samson played a vital supporting role, contributing 39 runs off 23 balls, providing stability in the middle order and maintaining the momentum for a competitive score.
Sri Lanka responded with a stellar innings from Pathum Nissanka, who scored 107 runs, taking the match into a Super Over, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
Samson’s Impact
Samson’s innings was marked by aggressive strokeplay, smart running between the wickets, and building crucial partnerships. His timely boundaries and consistent strike rotation helped India post a total that eventually proved to be match-winning. His performance earned him the well-deserved Impact Player of the Match award.
Super Over Drama
The Super Over added more excitement to the clash. Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant over, conceding only 2 runs while taking 2 wickets, putting Sri Lanka under immense pressure. Suryakumar Yadav then sealed the victory by scoring the required runs in the Super Over, completing India’s thrilling win. While Samson did not bowl in the Super Over, his earlier innings had set the stage for India’s success.
Recognition
Post-match, Samson received the Impact Player of the Match medal, celebrating his vital contributions. He acknowledged the collective team effort while highlighting the importance of performing under pressure in high-stakes games.
