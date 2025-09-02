Asia Cup 2025 Selection Twist: Can Sanju Samson Save His T20 World Cup Spot From Jitesh Sharma?

As India gear up for the Asia Cup 2025, the tournament doubles up as the dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup 2026. The spotlight is not just on the team’s overall balance but also on the critical wicketkeeper-batter slot. While Sanju Samson remains a fan favorite and a seasoned campaigner, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the Kerala star could face a massive snub in India’s playing XI—with Jitesh Sharma emerging as the preferred option.

Jitesh Sharma’s Rise: From IPL Hero to National Contender

If one player has forced his way into India’s T20I plans through sheer weight of performances, it is Jitesh Sharma. The explosive batter played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 triumph, amassing 261 runs at a strike rate of 176—numbers that underline his finishing prowess.

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, emphasized why Jitesh is currently ahead in the pecking order:

“His numbers at positions four to seven are outstanding—an average of 28 and a strike rate of 166. He is the first Indian middle-order batter consistently striking above 150. If you prepare a pecking order, he goes straight to the top.”

In a format where strike rate often outweighs average, Jitesh’s ability to clear boundaries in the death overs gives him a decisive edge, especially with India seeking a reliable finisher.

Sanju Samson: Brilliant at the Top, Struggling in the Middle

There’s no denying Sanju Samson’s T20 pedigree. With over 6,000 runs at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 33 as a top-order batter, he has shown his ability to dominate attacks when batting in the powerplay. His recent tally of three centuries in the last 12 matches further bolsters his case.

But the problem, as Chopra highlights, lies in his adaptability when pushed down the order.

“At Nos. 4 to 7, Samson has played 98 matches, averaging just 20 with a strike rate of 126. Neither the strike rate nor the average looks very good there,” Chopra observed.

With Shubman Gill now named India’s T20I vice-captain and likely to open, Samson risks being shunted into the middle order—a role where his impact has historically dipped.

Dhruv Jurel and the Rishabh Pant Factor

The competition doesn’t end with Jitesh and Samson. Dhruv Jurel, who impressed in domestic cricket and the IPL, has been placed on the standby list. Chopra sees him as a “work in progress” but someone with the talent to thrive in the middle order.

Then there’s Rishabh Pant—India’s match-winner in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Currently recovering from a fractured right foot sustained in the England Test series, Pant’s return could reshape the wicketkeeping equation. With 15 T20Is scheduled post-Asia Cup, selectors will have ample opportunities to reassess their options before finalizing the World Cup squad.

Selection Dilemma: Who Should India Back?

The debate boils down to form versus pedigree. Samson brings experience, leadership, and top-order firepower but struggles in the middle order. Jitesh, meanwhile, is the in-form finisher India desperately needs. Pant, when fit, remains the most destructive option.

The Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the UAE, will be Samson’s chance to silence critics and prove his versatility. But if he falters, the selectors may have no choice but to back Jitesh Sharma as the frontline wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup.