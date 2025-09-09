Asia Cup 2025 Shock: Jitesh Sharma Preferred Over Sanju Samson in India’s Playing XI

As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, India’s final training sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai have sent a clear signal: Jitesh Sharma is set to don the wicket-keeping gloves over Sanju Samson. The defending champions, brimming with star power, focused on fine-tuning their combinations, but the optics of Samson’s exclusion were hard to ignore.

Sanju Samson’s Loneliness in Dubai

Kerala’s batting sensation, Sanju Samson, who has scored three centuries in his last ten T20I innings, appeared isolated during the final net session. Despite a stellar start to practice with impressive wicketkeeping drills that drew applause from fielding coach T. Dilip, Samson was left waiting while Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya rotated through the nets. Even top-order batsmen like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma received multiple stints before Samson got a chance—a brief net hit he struggled to time.

The subtle cues were reinforced during a short but intense conversation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Samson. While Gambhir has previously praised Samson, the current scenario hints at a pragmatic approach prioritizing team balance over individual form.

Jitesh Sharma’s Rising Stock

For Jitesh Sharma, who last played internationally 20 months ago, the Asia Cup offers a chance to solidify his role as India’s designated finisher. His IPL 2025 exploits with RCB, combined with his lower-order finishing abilities, align perfectly with India’s need for middle-order firepower. With Shubman Gill reinstated as vice-captain and Abhishek Sharma set to open, the management appears to favor depth and balance in the middle overs rather than reshuffling openers like Samson.

The projected India XI for the opener against UAE on September 10 reflects this strategy:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC)

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Finisher/Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

On the bench: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana.

The Spin Dilemma and Dubai Conditions

Pitch conditions in Dubai are likely to dictate India’s spin strategy. Unlike the slow, turning tracks of the Champions Trophy, the Dubai wicket is greener and more seamer-friendly. This reduces Kuldeep Yadav’s chances of featuring in the playing XI, leaving Varun Chakaravarthy as the lone specialist spinner with Axar Patel covering the second spin option. Bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that the pitch’s grass content favors seamers, underlining India’s decision to prioritize pacers over an extra spinner.

Fast Bowling Strength: Bumrah and Arshdeep

India’s pace battery remains formidable. Jasprit Bumrah, rested after the England series, is set to partner Arshdeep Singh, with Hardik Pandya potentially acting as the third pacer. This combination ensures India’s seam attack remains lethal, even if Harshit Rana misses out in the opener.

Middle-Order Depth Over Individual Brilliance

The Asia Cup XI emphasizes team balance and flexibility. While Sanju Samson’s prolific form over the past year cannot be understated, the team management is banking on Jitesh Sharma’s finishing prowess and the all-round capabilities of Hardik and Axar to maintain equilibrium in the middle order. Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh, despite their potential, are likely to sit out due to these tactical considerations.