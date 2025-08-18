Advertisement
HARSHA BHOGLE

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson IN - Harsha Bhogle Picks His Ideal Squad - Check

As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has named his ideal 15-member India squad.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson IN - Harsha Bhogle Picks His Ideal Squad - CheckImage Credit:- X

As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has named his ideal 15-member India squad. His picks balance current form, experience, and tactical flexibility, sparking conversations among fans about India’s best possible combination ahead of the marquee event.

Explosive Top Order

Bhogle has placed his faith in the young duo of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, who have been in red-hot T20 form. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I skipper, is a certainty at No. 4, while Shreyas Iyer, fresh off a brilliant IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, adds solidity and his proven ability to counter spin.

Wicketkeeping Options

For the wicketkeeper’s slot, Bhogle has gone with Sanju Samson as the first-choice, with the possibility of him opening the innings. Jitesh Sharma, who impressed with RCB in IPL 2025, has been chosen as the backup option thanks to his finishing skills and consistent T20I performances.

Powerful All-Round Department

All-round balance is a key feature of Bhogle’s squad. Hardik Pandya provides finishing firepower, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar add depth with both bat and ball. Their versatility ensures India has multiple bowling and batting options in any condition.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025: How The King Built His Rs 1050 Crore Empire?

Pace Attack Led by Bumrah

In the pace department, Bhogle’s obvious first choice is Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of India’s bowling unit. Arshdeep Singh offers left-arm variety, and Prasidh Krishna adds extra pace and bounce, giving India a strong mix of bowling options.

Spin Variety

Bhogle has gone for three spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy, each capable of providing breakthroughs in the middle overs. Their contrasting styles give India flexibility against different opponents in subcontinental conditions.

Harsha Bhogle’s Ideal Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper (Backup): Jitesh Sharma

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

