Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Set for High-Octane Clash in UAE

The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its most exciting phase as the group stage officially concluded, setting the stage for a thrilling Super 4 battle in the UAE. With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh making it through, cricket fans across Asia are in for a blockbuster week of high-intensity matches. The race to the final on September 28 in Dubai promises not only fierce rivalries but also game-defining performances that could tilt the balance of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Clinch Spot with Mendis’ Masterclass

Sri Lanka sealed their place in the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025 with a clinical six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 170, Kusal Mendis stood tall with an unbeaten 74, guiding his team home with eight balls to spare. The chase highlighted Sri Lanka’s calm approach under pressure, while Nuwan Thushara’s brilliant spell of 4/18 crippled Afghanistan’s batting effort.

Despite a late surge from Mohammad Nabi, whose explosive 60 off 22 balls lit up Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan fell short and bowed out of the tournament. The defeat simultaneously paved the way for Bangladesh’s progression, setting up another chapter in their long-standing rivalry with Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan Renew Rivalry

From Group A, both India and Pakistan qualified with a game to spare, ensuring the tournament’s most anticipated clash remains on the cards. The arch-rivals will lock horns on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a fixture that has already gripped the cricketing world. With millions of fans across India, Pakistan, and the global diaspora tuning in, this clash is expected to be the highlight of the Super Four stage.

Former cricketers have already weighed in on the showdown. Shoaib Akhtar recently questioned Pakistan’s ability to challenge India, while Aakash Chopra flagged India’s consistency as their biggest test ahead of the final. The war of words off the field only adds spice to what promises to be an emotionally charged contest on it.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Format Explained

The Super Four format differs from traditional knockouts. Instead of semi-finals, the top two teams from each group are pooled together in a single group. Every team plays three matches in a round-robin format, and the top two sides on the points table will advance to the final in Dubai.

Win = 2 points, No Result = 1 point, Loss = 0 points

Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide ties

Matches will be held across Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 20 and 26

This format ensures every side has multiple chances to prove their mettle, making every game in this stage high stakes.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Full Schedule

September 20 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | 8 PM IST | Dubai

September 21 – India vs Pakistan | 8 PM IST | Dubai

September 23 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | 8 PM IST | Abu Dhabi

September 24 – India vs Bangladesh | 8 PM IST | Dubai

September 25 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh | 8 PM IST | Dubai

September 26 – India vs Sri Lanka | 8 PM IST | Dubai

Final: September 28 | Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Why the Super 4 Promises Blockbuster Cricket

With regional pride and a place in the final at stake, every contest in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 carries knockout-like intensity. The format ensures no room for complacency—teams cannot afford a slow start, and net run rate could prove decisive.

India vs Pakistan is the showstopper, but India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh bring their own historical weight.

Sri Lanka’s young core, led by Mendis, will test themselves against Asia’s finest.

Bangladesh’s resilience gives them a fighting chance in Dubai.

With heavyweights battling across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the next week is poised to deliver some of the most gripping cricket of the year, keeping fans glued till the final ball.