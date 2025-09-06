Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav led-Indian Cricket Team Gear Up In Dubai, First Match on September 10

The Indian cricket team has officially commenced the final phase of its preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. After a short break following the England Test series, the squad regrouped in Dubai on Friday and hit the nets at the ICC Academy for an intensive three-hour session from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The high-intensity practice, held in scorching desert conditions, saw the players sweating it out ahead of their tournament opener on September 10 against the UAE. India, the defending champions, looked focused on sharpening skills and strengthening team balance before the continental event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Players Back in Action

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, spending quality time in the middle alongside vice-captain Shubman Gill. Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma worked on range hitting and glovework, while youngsters Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma impressed during the batting drills. The bowlers also had extended spells, focusing on variations and match scenarios to adapt to the UAE conditions.

The Road Ahead

India is placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, arch-rivals Pakistan, and debutants Oman. After their opening clash on September 10, they faced Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai before traveling to Abu Dhabi to take on Oman on September 19. The top teams will then move to the Super Four stage, with the final scheduled later in the month.

With the Asia Cup serving as a crucial build-up to the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, the Indian team management is keen to strike the right balance between experience and youth. The Dubai camp will play a vital role in setting the tone for India’s title defense.