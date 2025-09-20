The Indian cricket team edged out Oman by 21 runs in their last league match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. But beyond the on-field action, it was India captain Suryakumar Yadav's off-field gesture that captured global attention, earning widespread praise for embodying the true spirit of cricket.

After the end of a thrilling match in Abu Dhabi on Friday night, Suryakumar led his teammates towards Oman players for handshakes, hugs, and smiles - a stark contrast to the frosty post-game exchanges seen in India's earlier clash with Pakistan. What elevated the moment was Suryakumar's impromptu "pep talk" for Oman players.

In a video shared by BCCI on their official social media handle, Oman players, along with support staff can be seen gathered around Suryakumar as he shared insights.



Suryakumar Yadav's Wise Of Words For Oman Players

Suryakumar Yadav had an honest talk with the Oman national team players. He spent several minutes chatting with the Omani squad, sharing insights on T20 strategies, praising their resilience, and answering questions on navigating different phases of the game.

The Indian T20I captain encouraged Oman players to reach greater heights.

"After the power play, any team will try to control the game. In that situation, it is you who has to play the game strategically. There are many things for any team to learn, including us. I believe it is essential to maintain the energy and the vibe for each other. Like you were sitting together, sitting together no matter what is happening, if you’re 50 for 5 or 60 for no loss, that energy is spread," the Indian captain can be seen telling the players in the video.

The 35-year-old highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong and healthy relationship with players outside the ground, noting how it helps in creating a strong bond on the field.

"See, each batsman who comes in will keep contributing. I will always say that outside the ground, the time you spend together and the effort you put in are reflected on the field. As soon as someone scored 50, I saw everyone standing. No one was waiting. He also ran from inside (the dressing room). In my opinion, this is one thing," he said.

Speaking further, Yadav said, "In the last press conference, I mentioned some things that are bigger than just how you play. This is what always makes the game bigger. Keep this in mind. After stepping off the ground, you should feel like this. You should feel sleepy today, knowing ‘we gave our best.’ Whether you win or lose, it will be decided by your attitude and culture. You all gave your best, and the result is in front of you. What more can I say?”

Suryakumar Yadav On Oman's Teams' Preparation For World Cup Qualifiers

When one of the players from the Oman side informed the Suryakumar about their World Cup Qualifiers preparations, saying, "The team is getting ready for the World Cup qualifier. This team is going to play the World Cup qualifier", the Indian T20I skipper interrupted him and said that he wants to correct him.

"I want to correct you. This team is ready for the World Cup qualifier. The brand of cricket you played; remember the taste of it. When you wake up tomorrow, remember the kind of cricket we played. Keep this in mind and continue moving forward. They say you’re getting ready, but I tell you, you’re all set and ready," he said.

The interaction turned light-hearted when players pulled out phones for selfies and a group photo, leaving the Oman cricketers beaming like they'd clinched a victory.

India will face Pakistan in their next Asia Cup 2025 clash on September 21 as the teams start their Super Fours campaign, aiming for a spot in the final.