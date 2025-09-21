The India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage in Dubai lived up to its billing as another high-octane thriller filled with controversy, standout moments, and momentum swings. While much of the early talk revolved around Fakhar Zaman’s contentious dismissal and Jasprit Bumrah’s expensive spell, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s sharp fielding brilliance that emerged as a turning point when he ran out Mohammad Nawaz in spectacular fashion.

Classic Pakistan run-out!

Pakistan’s Fiery Start and Bumrah’s Struggles

Sent in to bat by India, Pakistan wasted no time in asserting dominance. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman came out swinging, capitalizing on Bumrah’s wayward lengths. For the first time in his T20I career, Bumrah conceded 34 runs in the powerplay, failing to land his yorkers and even bowling a costly no-ball.

By the end of the sixth over, Pakistan had racked up 55 runs – their highest-ever powerplay score against India in T20 cricket. Fans on social media quickly questioned whether Bumrah was fully fit, given his recent workload management and absence in the Oman game. The decision by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain, to persist with Bumrah for a third over in the powerplay instead of introducing spin also drew criticism, especially after Varun Chakravarthy bowled a tight fifth over.

Fakhar Zaman’s Controversial Dismissal

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman’s wicket had already set social media ablaze. Caught behind by Sanju Samson after edging Hardik Pandya, replays cast doubt on whether the catch was clean. The third umpire eventually ruled in India’s favor, leaving Fakhar visibly upset and sparking debates online. The dismissal left Pakistan at 21 for 1, but they recovered swiftly thanks to Farhan’s aggressive stroke play.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Run Out Brilliance

The defining moment of the innings, however, came in the 11th over. Facing Jasprit Bumrah, Salman Agha flicked the ball to square leg, where Suryakumar Yadav pounced with lightning reflexes. In the chaos of an attempted second run, Mohammad Nawaz failed to ground his bat, completely unaware of Suryakumar’s direct throw.

The dismissal was not only a lapse in awareness from Nawaz but also a testament to Suryakumar’s game sense and execution. The run out sent shockwaves through the Pakistani dressing room, derailing their momentum at a crucial juncture. Nawaz walked back frustrated after scoring 21 off 19 balls (1 four, 1 six), while Indian fans erupted at the sheer brilliance of SKY’s fielding.

This moment also highlighted India’s renewed focus on fielding intensity, which had otherwise been below par in the early overs, with Abhishek Sharma dropping two catches off Sahibzada Farhan.

Farhan’s Fifty and Heated Celebration

Despite the setbacks, Sahibzada Farhan stood tall, capitalizing on India’s sloppy fielding to notch up a brisk 34-ball fifty. His celebration, mimicking a shooting gesture with his bat, only added fuel to the fiery contest. With tensions already high due to Fakhar’s dismissal and Bumrah’s struggles, Farhan’s antics raised questions about ICC’s code of conduct and further ignited fan reactions on social media.

Turning Point and Tactical Shift

After Nawaz’s dismissal, India clawed back through Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav, who struck in quick succession to remove Saim Ayub and Hussain Talat. The slowdown in Pakistan’s scoring rate underlined how Suryakumar’s run out had changed the momentum. What looked like a platform for a 200-plus total suddenly appeared less certain as India’s spinners and fielders regrouped.