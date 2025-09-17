Asia Cup 2025: Team India To Rest Jasprit Bumrah Against Oman Ahead Of Super Four Clash

India are expected to rest their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the final group-stage match against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, prioritizing his fitness for the demanding Super Four stage. With commanding wins over UAE and Pakistan, India have already secured their place in the next phase, making the Oman clash a formality but a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their squad.

India’s Pragmatic Approach: Resting Bumrah

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian cricket team management is taking a strategic decision to manage Bumrah’s workload. With the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four fixtures scheduled for September 21, 24, and 26, followed by the final on September 28, Bumrah could be required to play up to four matches in seven days if India progress to the final.

Bumrah, 30, has been in sensational form, including a match-winning performance against Pakistan where he returned figures of 2 for 28, moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals. In 72 T20I matches, he has claimed 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 with an economy rate of 6.29, making him indispensable for India’s title ambitions.

Who Will Step Into Bumrah’s Shoes?

With Bumrah rested, the likely replacements are Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. For Arshdeep, this match carries extra significance as he needs just one wicket to reach 100 T20I wickets, which would make him the eighth Indian to achieve this milestone. Harshit Rana, meanwhile, offers a fresh bowling option and an opportunity for India to test squad depth before facing tougher opponents in the Super Four stage.

Batting Opportunities Against Oman

India’s batsmen will also benefit from the Oman match. Wins over UAE and Pakistan were too one-sided to provide meaningful practice for some of the top and middle-order players. The match gives Suryakumar Yadav’s side a chance to sharpen their batting and experiment with the lineup. Players like Sanju Samson could be promoted up the order, while young talents like Rinku Singh may get an opportunity to showcase their skills under match conditions.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Impact Continues

Spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav has been in stellar form, picking up 3 for 18 against Pakistan and moving past Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin to become India’s sixth-highest T20I wicket-taker with 76 wickets in 42 matches. Kuldeep’s consistent performances have earned him two Player of the Match awards in India’s first two Asia Cup encounters, cementing his place in the playing XI for the Oman match.