Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: Mohsin Naqvi Transfers Cup To UAE Amid BCCI Pressure - Reports

The trophy presentation controversy from the Asia Cup 2025 final has taken a fresh turn, as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly handed over custody of the tournament trophy to the UAE Cricket Board. This development comes amid growing tensions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has threatened impeachment proceedings against Naqvi for his handling of the situation.

Trophy Drama Sparks Outrage

The controversy erupted after India defeated Pakistan in the final on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. During the post-match presentation, Indian players refused to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi due to political sensitivities around his dual role. The presentation ceremony was delayed, and eventually the trophy was left unawarded on stage.

The unprecedented moment drew criticism from fans and former cricketers, with India demanding that the Asia Cup trophy be formally handed over. Naqvi’s decision to place the trophy in the custody of the UAE board is seen as an attempt to neutralise the escalating crisis.

BCCI Pushes for Impeachment

According to reports, the BCCI confronted Naqvi during a heated ACC meeting, insisting that the trophy be delivered to India without delay. Indian representatives accused Naqvi of violating protocol and undermining the credibility of the ACC. Sources suggest that the BCCI is now preparing to formally seek his impeachment as ACC president.

The move reflects India’s growing frustration with Naqvi’s actions, which they argue damage both the sport’s image and the authority of member boards.

What Lies Ahead

With the trophy in the UAE’s custody, India will have to wait for a resolution between the ACC and its member boards.

The ICC may be forced to intervene, given the high-profile nature of the dispute.

The incident has further strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, adding another layer of complexity to their already fragile sporting relationship.

As the fallout continues, all eyes are now on the ACC’s next steps and whether Naqvi can survive the impeachment threat led by the BCCI.