Asia Cup 2025: UAE Return After 9 Years; Announce 17-Member Squad, Set To Face India In Opening Match
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, marking its return to the tournament after a gap of nine years.
Waseem to Lead the Side
Explosive opening batsman Muhammad Waseem will captain the squad. UAE’s first challenge will be a high-profile clash against India on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.
New Additions and Fixtures
Right-arm pacer Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh are the two new inclusions in the squad, joining from the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. The rest of the squad remains unchanged.
UAE’s group-stage schedule includes:
vs India - September 10, Dubai International Stadium
vs Oman - September 15, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
vs Pakistan - September 17, Dubai International Stadium
The top two teams from each group will move to the Super 4 stage (September 20-26), with the final scheduled in Dubai on September 28.
The UAE has lost both their matches so far in the tri-series
As for their recent form, the UAE have lost both their matches so far in the ongoing tri-series. They put up a good fight against Pakistan in their opening game, notching up 176 runs in the 208-run chase, and fell short by 38 runs against Afghanistan. Waseem and his men are scheduled to face Pakistan today in Sharjah and will be keen on improving their performance.
UAE Squad for Asia Cup 2025
Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan,
