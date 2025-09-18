Asia Cup 2025: Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge Hit By Mohammad Haris’ Throw During PAK vs UAE

The Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium turned dramatic for reasons beyond the scoreboard. While the Men in Green displayed strategic brilliance to post 146/9 in their 20 overs and secure a 41-run victory, the spotlight unexpectedly shifted to an on-field accident involving veteran umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

Haris Rauf’s Throw Leads to Mid-Match Umpire Injury

The incident occurred during the sixth over of UAE’s innings, bowled by Pakistan spinner Saim Ayub. UAE batter Dhruv Parashar left the fifth delivery, which was safely collected by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris. In what appeared to be a routine throw back to the bowler, the ball accidentally struck umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge on the side of his head, as Ayub had already walked past him.

The impact left Palliyaguruge visibly shaken and in pain. Despite immediate on-field medical attention, he was forced to exit the match, with fourth umpire Ghazi Sohail stepping in to complete officiating duties. Haris, visibly distressed, immediately apologized to the umpire, clarifying the incident was entirely unintentional. Clips of the accident have since gone viral, drawing widespread concern from cricket fans worldwide.

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi Shine for Pakistan

Despite the mid-match disruption, Pakistan’s batting performance showcased resilience and firepower. Opener Fakhar Zaman anchored the innings with a 36-ball fifty, featuring two boundaries and three towering sixes. The lower order contributed crucial runs, with Shaheen Shah Afridi providing a late surge, scoring 29 unbeaten off 14 balls.

The UAE bowlers, however, kept Pakistan in check. Junaid Siddique emerged as the standout performer with 4 wickets for 14 runs, while Simranjeet Singh supported with 3/26, and Parashar chipped in with another wicket. Despite these breakthroughs, Pakistan’s total proved competitive enough to set up a challenging chase for the hosts.

UAE’s Response and Pakistan’s Clinical Finish

Chasing 147 for victory, UAE struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub shared wickets efficiently, putting constant pressure on the UAE lineup. Key dismissals included Alishan Sharafu by Afridi and Muhammad Zohaib bowled by Ayub.

The victory allowed Pakistan to qualify for the Super 4 stage, keeping their hopes alive for the Asia Cup 2025 title. Meanwhile, UAE will need to regroup quickly as they seek their first win of the tournament.

Pre-Match Drama and Rescheduled Start

The day’s tension was not limited to on-field events. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed frustration after Team India reportedly avoided a handshake following their seven-wicket victory earlier in the tournament. Additionally, rumours of a boycott caused a one-hour delay in the match’s start, with PCB and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly meeting government officials before clearing Pakistan to compete.

Safety Concerns and Cricketing Lessons

The incident involving Ruchira Palliyaguruge underscores the unpredictability of cricket, even in professional matches. Safety protocols for on-field umpires have become a talking point, especially in high-intensity tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025. Cricket enthusiasts, players, and commentators alike have stressed the need for vigilance during seemingly routine plays, reminding fans that the game’s thrill can sometimes come with unexpected risks.