Asia Cup 2025 Uncertainty Deepens: BCCI Refuses To Attend Dhaka Meet, PCB Accused Of Political Pressure
The 2025 Asia Cup T20 faces uncertainty due to India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack. Sporting ties have stalled, key meetings delayed, and the tournament’s schedule remains undecided. Geopolitical issues now overshadow cricket, leaving fans and players in suspense.
Asia Cup 2025: The upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament, scheduled for September 2025, is facing growing uncertainty due to strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, bilateral ties between the two nations have deteriorated, casting a shadow over regional sports events.
India vs Pakistan Sports Ties Hit a Wall
The deteriorating relationship between the two neighbours has already started impacting scheduled sporting events. On Sunday, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the World Championship of Legends was cancelled after multiple Indian players withdrew from the tournament. In a further blow, reports suggest the Pakistan government may prevent its hockey team from participating in next month's Asia Cup in India.
Cricket Asia Cup Schedule Yet to Be Announced
India is the designated host of the Asia Cup 2025, but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to release the official schedule or venue. Although September remains the unofficial window, uncertainty looms large. A crucial meeting to finalise the tournament was initially planned for July 24 in Dhaka, but India refused to attend, citing diplomatic concerns.
ACC Politics Deepens the Crisis
The ACC, led by PCB chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, is reportedly putting “unnecessary pressure” on India, according to an ANI source. The BCCI had formally requested a change in venue for the meeting but has received no response so far. The situation has now escalated beyond cricket, with officials blaming poor geopolitical judgement for the current impasse.
Geopolitical Tensions Overwhelm Cricketing Agenda
A Cricbuzz report quoted insiders who believe the ACC meeting has evolved into a geopolitical matter. Interim BCB head Aminul Islam has come under scrutiny for hastily agreeing to host the meeting. Taking time is part of the game in such situations,” the source said, suggesting a lack of diplomatic foresight may have worsened the crisis.
India-Bangladesh Series Also Deferred
Amid the confusion, BCCI and BCB have also mutually agreed to postpone India’s tour of Bangladesh. Initially scheduled for August 2025, the series will now take place in September 2026, further signalling the uncertain future of subcontinental cricket.
With tensions rising and no clear resolution in sight, the Asia Cup T20’s fate now depends on diplomatic manoeuvring rather than sporting logistics. Until then, players and fans are left in limbo as cricket continues to be caught in the crossfire of geopolitics.
