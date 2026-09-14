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Asia Cup 2026 trophy drama: Why did India say 'no' to Mohsin Naqvi once again? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explains

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia backed the Indian team’s decision not to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council president.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Asia Cup 2026 trophy drama: Why did India say 'no' to Mohsin Naqvi once again? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explains
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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