Asia Cup Alert: Mohammad Nawaz Spins Pakistan to Victory, Issues Preemptive Warning to Team India

Pakistan sent a stern warning to arch-rivals India and Asia Cup contenders alike as Mohammad Nawaz delivered a sensational hat-trick, steering the Men in Green to a dominant 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the tri-series final at Sharjah. Nawaz’s career-best T20I figures of 5 for 19 dismantled Afghanistan for a mere 66 runs, underscoring Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Nawaz Spins Afghanistan into Submission

Electing to bat first, Pakistan managed a modest 142/8 in 20 overs on a tricky Sharjah surface that offered turn and bounce. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 27 runs, while Saim Ayub contributed 17, forging a 49-run partnership for the second wicket. Captain Salman Agha laboured to 24, and Nawaz added a brisk 25 off 21 balls, providing Pakistan with a defendable total.

Afghanistan’s chase never gained momentum. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5) and Sediqullah Atal (13) fell cheaply, leaving the middle order exposed. Mohammad Nawaz then seized the moment in the sixth over, taking three wickets in consecutive deliveries—Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ibrahim Zadran—completing a T20I hat-trick and becoming just the third Pakistani bowler to achieve this feat after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain.

Nawaz’s brilliant spell reduced Afghanistan to 32/6, and he eventually finished with a five-wicket haul, ensuring Pakistan bowled out Afghanistan for 66—their second-lowest T20I total. Only Rashid Khan (17) and Sediqullah Atal (13) reached double figures, highlighting the devastating efficiency of Pakistan’s bowling lineup.

Rashid Khan’s Impact Limited

Afghanistan’s star spinner, Rashid Khan, made early inroads by claiming 3 wickets for 38 runs, including removing Fakhar Zaman in the opening over. However, Pakistan’s tail-end resistance, particularly Nawaz’s counter-attacking 25, neutralized Rashid’s influence. Even with the pitch assisting spinners, Afghanistan’s batsmen struggled to rotate the strike, compounding their woes.

Key Moments That Defined the Match

Opening Struggles: Sahibzada Farhan fell for a first-ball duck, setting the tone for a challenging innings.

Nawaz’s Hat-Trick: Consecutive dismissals of Rasooli, Omarzai, and Zadran put the game beyond Afghanistan’s reach.

Pakistan’s Tail Contribution: Nawaz’s quickfire 25 and Captain Agha’s 24 gave Pakistan a defendable total despite early wickets.

Afghanistan’s Collapse: Five wickets for just four runs in a single phase highlighted the gap in execution under pressure.

Pakistan’s Momentum Ahead of Asia Cup

The tri-series triumph has provided Pakistan with a significant confidence boost ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, where they are placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and hosts UAE. Captain Salman Agha said, “We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that. We’re in very good shape and fully prepared.”

For India, this performance is a warning sign. Pakistan’s ability to defend modest totals on challenging surfaces, coupled with Nawaz’s match-winning prowess, makes them a formidable opponent in Sharjah when the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash arrives on September 14.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to regroup as they kick off their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Despite Rashid Khan’s individual brilliance, their batting fragility was exposed, highlighting areas requiring urgent attention.