Asia Cup Controversy: PCB’s Complaint Against Suryakumar Yadav Reviewed, Decision On This Date

Suryakumar Yadav’s hearing on PCB complaint concludes, final verdict on September 26 as Pakistan’s case also lined up. The disciplinary hearing of India captain Suryakumar Yadav, held after a complaint by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been completed. Match referee Richie Richardson will announce the verdict on September 26. The disciplinary proceedings involving India captain Suryakumar Yadav have finally been completed, following a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the International Cricket Council (ICC). PCB approached the ICC after Suryakumar’s comments at the presentation ceremony and for allegedly snubbing a handshake after India’s group stage clash against Pakistan.

Farhan Sahibzada and Haris Rauf's hearing will happen tomorrow

Final Verdict

The final verdict in this matter will be delivered on September 26 by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. Alongside Suryakumar’s case, the hearing concerning the Pakistan team has also been scheduled for the same date. PCB’s allegation was that Suryakumar made a political statement when he expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, along with the handshake incident. Sports Tak has learned that Richardson formally asked the Indian captain to provide an explanation before closing the hearing.

Suryakumar had earlier stated at the post-match presentation:

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery.”

Brewing Tensions

The Asia Cup has already seen rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with both the BCCI and PCB filing complaints with the ICC. The BCCI’s protest focuses on the conduct of Pakistan players during the Super Four clash against India. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is under the scanner for his ‘gun celebration’ with the bat after reaching his fifty, while fast bowler Haris Rauf faces charges for an offensive gesture towards the crowd and a heated verbal exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the same match.

This incident follows earlier friction when PCB demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan claimed Pycroft had instructed both teams not to shake hands ahead of their first meeting in the tournament. The PCB even delayed their arrival for the following fixture against the UAE in protest. However, the ICC rejected their request, allowing Pycroft to continue as referee. That particular match eventually went ahead, albeit with a one-hour delay.

The outcome of both hearings on September 26 will be critical in deciding the next course of action in the Asia Cup 2025.