IND VS PAK

Asia Cup Final 2025: How Much Will The Winner Of India Vs Pakistan Take Home?

The 2025 Asia Cup has reached its climax, and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the final match of India vs Pakistan on September 28, 2025. Apart from the thrill of the contest, there's another exciting aspect: the prize money for the winning team

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup Final 2025: How Much Will The Winner Of India Vs Pakistan Take Home?Image Credit:- X

The 2025 Asia Cup has reached its climax, and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the final match of India vs Pakistan on September 28, 2025. Apart from the thrill of the contest, there’s another exciting aspect: the prize money for the winning team.

Winner’s Prize Money

The champions of the 2025 Asia Cup will take home a substantial Rs 2.6 crore (approximately $300,000 USD). This is a 50% increase from the previous edition in 2022, reflecting the tournament’s growing prestige and commercial success.

Runner-Up Reward

The team finishing as runners-up will still receive a significant Rs 1.3 crore (around $150,000 USD). This ensures that both finalists are financially rewarded for their performance and commitment throughout the tournament.

Individual Honors

In addition to team prizes, individual excellence is recognised. The Player of the Series award carries a cash prize of Rs 12.5 lakh, celebrating outstanding performances that impact matches and entertain fans.

Broadcasting & Viewership

Fans worldwide can catch the final live on multiple sports channels and streaming platforms, adding to the excitement and ensuring the Asia Cup continues to grow its global audience. With the prize pool at an all-time high, the Asia Cup 2025 final promises not only intense cricketing action but also substantial rewards for the teams and players who perform at the highest level. 

