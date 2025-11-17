Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Relay Catch Controversy Stuns Fans
In a thrilling Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 clash, Pakistan Shaheens edged India A by eight wickets amid a bizarre relay catch controversy that left fans and players stunned.
- Maaz Sadaqat’s blazing 79 off 47 balls powers Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding eight-wicket win over India A.
- Relay catch controversy sees Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir’s spectacular effort ruled not out under new MCC boundary rules.
- India A’s batting collapse limits them to 136, failing to defend a modest target despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s quick 45.
In a match already charged with intense rivalry, the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 clash between India A and Pakistan Shaheens delivered yet another dramatic moment. While Pakistan Shaheens cruised to an eight-wicket victory, the spotlight of the evening belonged to a bizarre fielding controversy that left fans, players, and commentators stunned.
Relay Catch Controversy Shakes the Match
The drama unfolded on the first ball of the 10th over when Suyash Sharma bowled to Pakistan opener Maaz Sadaqat, who was in sublime form, scoring 56 off 36 balls at the time. Sadaqat lofted the ball toward the boundary, prompting a spectacular fielding effort from India A.
Nehal Wadhera, sprinting to his right, managed a remarkable airborne flick to keep the ball in play, while teammate Naman Dhir appeared to complete the catch. Indian players celebrated the wicket, believing they had removed the dangerous half-centurion. However, the on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, Morshed Ali Khan, who ruled the catch not out.
What followed baffled everyone: the ball was recorded as a dot ball rather than a six or a dismissal, creating a surreal moment in cricketing history. The decision sparked visible protests from India A players, highlighting the contentious nature of modern cricket rules.
Understanding the MCC Rule Behind the Decision
The ruling was based on a recent MCC boundary fielding law update (Law 19.5.2) introduced in June 2025. Under the amended rules, a fielder who touches the ball while airborne outside the boundary must land inside the field of play for the catch to be valid. While Wadhera’s flick back into play was impressive, his landing outside the rope meant the catch could not stand.
This rule aims to clarify confusion surrounding multiple airborne relay touches and ensures consistent enforcement during high-octane boundary attempts. While fans saw an extraordinary effort, the law sided with the letter rather than the spectacle.
Key Performances and Match Turning Points
Despite the controversy, Pakistan Shaheens dominated the chase. Maaz Sadaqat, taking full advantage of the reprieve, scored a blistering 79 off 47 balls, guiding his team to victory with 40 balls to spare. Sadaqat’s innings included aggressive strokeplay and precise placement, cementing his status as a rising star in Pakistan cricket.
India A’s earlier batting showed flashes of brilliance, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi hitting a quick 45 off 28 balls, but a middle-order collapse restricted them to 136 runs. The inability to defend a modest total put immense pressure on India A’s bowlers and fielders, making the relay catch incident even more pivotal in the context of the match.
Historical Context of India-Pakistan Controversies
India vs Pakistan games have historically been synonymous with drama and controversy. In the recent senior Asia Cup, tensions flared when India refused to shake hands with their counterparts, and the Men in Blue declined to accept the winner’s trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, head of the Asian Cricket Council. The latest incident in the Rising Stars tournament seems to continue this narrative, adding fuel to an already intense rivalry.
