Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History, Equals Rishabh Pant For HUGE Record For India In T20 Cricket

Rising Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history after scoring the joint second fastest century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi achieved the massive milestone after he hit the century off 32 balls for India A against United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Friday.

The Bihar-born prodigy smashed an explosive 144 runs off just 42 balls, including 11 fours and 15 sixes, at a staggering strike rate of 342.85. His innings propelled India A to a massive 297/4 in 20 overs - the joint-fifth highest team total in men's T20 cricket history.



The Record-Breaking Century From Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached his half-century in a mere 17 balls before unleashing further mayhem to complete his hundred in 32 balls. This feat marks the joint-second fastest T20 century by an Indian batter, equalling Rishabh Pant's 32-ball hundred for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Notably, the record for the fastest century by an Indian batter in T20s is jointly held by Indian opener and world No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and Gujarat’s Urvil Patel, who both had scored 28-ball tons in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2024-25.

Fastest T20 Century By An Indian Batter (By Balls)

28 balls - Urvil Patel, 2024

28 balls - Abhishek Sharma, 2024

32 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 2025

32 balls - Rishabh Pant, 2018

35 balls - Rohit Sharma, 2017

Notably, Suryavanshi, who made his debut in the IPL last season, already holds the record for the second fastest century in the league off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

He is also the youngest T20 centurion in IPL history at 14 years and 32 days. Before him, Vijay Zol held the record for the youngest T20 centurion at 18 years and 118 days.