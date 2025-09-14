Asia Cup Rivalry: How Many Times Has India Defeated Pakistan? Head-to-Head Record Explained

India and Pakistan are all set for the ultimate Group A contest in the Asia Cup 2025. The highly anticipated clash will be played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. The game begins at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 7:30 PM IST. This encounter gains added significance as it marks the first time the two sides meet since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, giving the rivalry an even deeper emotional edge. Both teams enter the fixture after commanding wins in their opening matches. India brushed aside the hosts UAE in dominant fashion, while Pakistan secured a clinical victory over Oman.

Historical Rivalry in the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup, which began in 1984, is now in its 17th edition. India have been the most successful team in the tournament’s history, winning the trophy eight times. Out of 18 encounters between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, India have emerged victorious 10 times, while Pakistan have won 6. Two matches ended with no result.

Overall Asia Cup Record (all formats)

Matches: 18

India won: 10

Pakistan won: 6

No result: 2

ODI Asia Cup Record

Matches: 15

India won: 8

Pakistan won: 5

No result: 2

T20 Asia Cup Record

Matches: 3

India won: 2

Pakistan won: 1

India’s dominance in the Asia Cup is consistent across both formats. Since the inaugural edition, the Men in Blue have lifted the trophy on eight occasions, showcasing their strength in both ODIs and T20Is. From memorable ODI encounters to the more recent T20 editions, India have continued to assert their superiority on the continental stage.

Recent Context Ahead of IND vs PAK

Reflecting on the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, both teams head into the Dubai clash on the back of convincing wins. India bulldozed UAE by nine wickets, while Pakistan overpowered Oman with ease. This sets the stage for a high-voltage encounter under Sunday night lights.

Squads for Asia Cup 2025

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk)

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

With both India and Pakistan in winning rhythm, the stakes are exceptionally high. This encounter not only promises a classic rivalry but also plays a decisive role in shaping the road to the Super Four in Asia Cup 2025