Asia Cup Schedule With Both India-Pakistan Playing To Release On This Date : Report

After all the diplomatic tension and uncertainity, All major hurdles appear to have been resolved, and the Asia Cup often surrounded by controversy and debate is finally on course. According to Cricbuzz, the tournament’s full schedule is expected to be revealed within the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially as early as Saturday, July 26.

This follows the recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dhaka, which was itself tense due to ongoing geopolitical and diplomatic issues between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Despite the friction, the outcome of the meeting has cleared the way for the schedule announcement. The full fixtures and details will likely be released in phases. An initial release is expected on Saturday, with further updates by Monday, or possibly all at once over the weekend. Earlier reports had indicated that the Asia Cup is set to run from September 10 to 28, though minor adjustments to the dates are still possible. The United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is set to host the matches.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is officially listed as the host, logistical planning and final touches on the schedule are still ongoing. The tournament window, however, will remain fixed in the second and third weeks of September.

What do we know about Asia Cup 2025?

As reported by Sports Tak, the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the UAE, even though India is the designated host. Notably, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, ensuring a high-profile clash early in the tournament. Based on the format, a second meeting between the two is likely in the Super Four stage, with the potential for a third encounter in the final, provided both teams qualify.

Following the July 24 meeting in Dhaka, the BCCI informed ACC members that a few pending commercial agreements needed resolution before the final announcement. The BCCI is now expected to unveil the final schedule through the ACC’s official platforms.

As per current plans, the tournament will feature eight teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, UAE, and Oman. Around 19 matches are scheduled, culminating with the final on the last Sunday of September. The competition will be played in the Twenty20 format, serving as preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.