Asia Cup Super Over Drama: Why Dasun Shanaka Was Given Not Out Despite Run-Out Attempt? Chronologically Explained

During the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka, a major controversy erupted over Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka being adjudged not out in the Super Over despite being clearly outside the crease when Sanju Samson's throw hit the stumps. The on-field umpires referred the call to the third umpire, who surprisingly ruled Shanaka not out. The Indian team was shocked, leading to a lengthy discussion with the umpire before clarification. Although Shanaka was dismissed on the very next ball, the controversial decision momentarily threatened to influence the match outcome.

Chronology

Arshdeep Singh appealed.

Samson run outs Shanaka.

Umpire gave out for caught behind.

Shanaka reviews.

Shanaka survives as the first decision was considered.

Shanaka got out next ball.

DRS Rules

The reason behind this contentious call lies in the Decision Review System (DRS) rules. Shanaka was initially given out caught behind off Arshdeep Singh's delivery. He immediately requested a review before Samson’s throw resulted in the run-out attempt. According to DRS rules, once a review is called, the ball is considered dead, meaning any subsequent action like the run-out does not count. Since the run-out happened after the review call, the third umpire disregarded it, resulting in Shanaka being not out for the run-out appeal.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan explained on X that, "Since it has been given out caught behind, and reviewed, the ball is dead and umpire Gazi Sohel makes his point known to team India. first decision always stands and when it is given out by the umpire at the bowler's end, the ball is dead and that's why Shanaka escapes from being run out."

India Unbeatable

India ultimately won the match in this thrilling Super Over contest. The main match ended in a tie with Sri Lanka leveling the scores at 202, pushing the game into the Super Over. Sri Lanka managed just two runs, which India chased down on the first ball by running three runs. India will next face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on September 28.

Injury Concerns India

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has offered a crucial update on the fitness status of Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma after both players spent significant time off the field during India’s Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025. Hardik Pandya bowled just the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings, dismissing Kusal Mendis for a first-ball duck, before clutching his left hamstring and walking off the field. He did not return for the remainder of the innings, raising concerns with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan only days away.

Morkel explained that India’s medical and support team immediately began recovery protocols following the high-intensity match. “The key for the boys is to rest,” Morkel said. “They’re in an ice bath already. The recovery started straight after the match. The best way to recover is sleep and stay off your feet. Hopefully they can get a good night’s sleep.