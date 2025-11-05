Asia Cup Trophy Controversy Set To Be Discussed Informally At ICC Meeting In Dubai

The long-standing controversy surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover is expected to surface during the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings in Dubai this week, even though the issue is not officially listed on the agenda. The matter has stirred tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and could emerge as one of the most talked-about topics at the gathering.

Background of the Trophy Dispute

India lifted the Asia Cup 2025 title after defeating Pakistan in the final earlier this year. However, controversy erupted when the Indian players reportedly refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as both PCB Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President.

According to multiple reports, the trophy has since remained in the ACC’s UAE office, yet to be formally handed over to the Indian board. The incident sparked debate across cricket circles, with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav later confirming that the team had not received the trophy following their win.

Expected to Surface at ICC Meetings

While the issue is not part of the ICC’s official agenda, informal discussions are expected to take place on the sidelines of the ICC Board meeting on November 7, following the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting on November 5.

A report by ESPNcricinfo suggested that BCCI representatives are likely to raise concerns over the trophy situation and seek clarity from the ACC. Chief executives from several member boards have acknowledged that the topic may be informally brought up due to its “symbolic importance” for regional cricket unity.

Bigger Than a Trophy

The trophy issue is widely seen as a reflection of the broader tensions between India and Pakistan in cricket administration. Political differences have already limited bilateral cricket between the two nations, and incidents like this have only added to the strain.

Cricket experts argue that the controversy has reputational implications for the ACC, given that both countries are key stakeholders in Asian cricket. The Asia Cup remains one of the most commercially successful regional tournaments, largely driven by India–Pakistan encounters, which attract massive global audiences.