Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970696https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/asia-cup-trophy-remains-in-dubai-as-mohsin-naqvi-orders-strict-custody-2970696.html
NewsCricket
MOHSIN NAQVI

Asia Cup Trophy Remains In Dubai As Mohsin Naqvi Orders Strict Custody

Naqvi has made it clear that the trophy must not be moved or handed over to anyone without his personal approval.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asia Cup Trophy Remains In Dubai As Mohsin Naqvi Orders Strict CustodyImage Credit:- X

Nearly two weeks after India defeated Pakistan to claim their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title, the trophy remains locked in the offices of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Dubai. The winning Indian team has yet to receive the trophy or their medals, as ACC Chairman and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has issued strict instructions regarding its handling.

According to reports, Naqvi has made it clear that the trophy must not be moved or handed over to anyone without his personal approval. Only he will conduct the handover in person, whether to the Indian team or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This decision has left both fans and players waiting for the formal presentation of the iconic trophy.

The Asia Cup 2025 final saw India emerge victorious over Pakistan in a thrilling clash, cementing their dominance in the tournament. Despite the on-field celebrations, the off-field drama over the trophy has grabbed headlines, drawing attention to procedural disagreements within the ACC.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BCCI officials are reportedly in discussions with the ACC to finalise the handover, but no official date has been confirmed. As cricket fans eagerly await the ceremonial presentation, the trophy remains under the watchful eyes of Naqvi in Dubai.

This unusual delay highlights ongoing administrative challenges in international cricket, even as India celebrates yet another historic Asia Cup triumph.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh