Asia Cup Trophy Remains In Dubai As Mohsin Naqvi Orders Strict Custody

Nearly two weeks after India defeated Pakistan to claim their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title, the trophy remains locked in the offices of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Dubai. The winning Indian team has yet to receive the trophy or their medals, as ACC Chairman and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has issued strict instructions regarding its handling.

According to reports, Naqvi has made it clear that the trophy must not be moved or handed over to anyone without his personal approval. Only he will conduct the handover in person, whether to the Indian team or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This decision has left both fans and players waiting for the formal presentation of the iconic trophy.

The Asia Cup 2025 final saw India emerge victorious over Pakistan in a thrilling clash, cementing their dominance in the tournament. Despite the on-field celebrations, the off-field drama over the trophy has grabbed headlines, drawing attention to procedural disagreements within the ACC.

BCCI officials are reportedly in discussions with the ACC to finalise the handover, but no official date has been confirmed. As cricket fans eagerly await the ceremonial presentation, the trophy remains under the watchful eyes of Naqvi in Dubai.

This unusual delay highlights ongoing administrative challenges in international cricket, even as India celebrates yet another historic Asia Cup triumph.