Asia Cup Trophy Row: Mohsin Naqvi Stuns ICC Board With Surprise Dubai Appearance

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise appearance at the ICC Executive Board Meeting in Dubai, catching many officials off guard amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy. The instance comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), escalating since India’s Asia Cup final win earlier this year. Despite reports hinting that Naqvi would skip the meeting due to domestic political commitments, the PCB chief arrived in Dubai just minutes before the meeting began at 3:00 PM IST. According to the Times of India, his sudden arrival took several ICC board members by surprise, as PCB CEO Sumair Syed was originally expected to represent Pakistan.

While the official ICC agenda focused on governance and financial planning, the unresolved Asia Cup trophy dispute is expected to resurface, with the Indian delegation reportedly ready to raise the matter during discussions.

The Trophy Controversy

The controversy stems from the aftermath of India’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, held in Dubai. During the post-match ceremony, Indian players declined to receive the winners’ trophy and medals from Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi’s alleged anti-India remarks before and during the tournament had reportedly not been well received by the BCCI or Indian players.

Following the incident, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board had formally reached out to the ACC regarding the missing trophy. “Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day. If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket,” Saikia stated.

The On-Stage Standoff

The situation turned tense during the closing ceremony when Naqvi reportedly refused to move aside after the Indian team withheld from accepting the trophy. According to eyewitnesses, the moment ended awkwardly, with Naqvi and ACC officials walking off the stage—along with the trophy—before the presentation could be completed.

In response, the Indian players appeared to make light of the situation by celebrating their victory on the field with imaginary trophies, medals, and coffee mugs, with photos of the moment quickly going viral on social media.

Trophy Still Withheld

As per recent reports, the Asia Cup trophy is currently stored inside the ACC headquarters located near the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sources have alleged that the staff there were instructed not to release the trophy without direct approval from Naqvi himself.

The issue is expected to be discussed further during the ICC meeting, as officials from both boards seek a resolution to one of the most unusual off-field controversies in recent cricketing history.