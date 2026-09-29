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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda reach boxing finals; India confirm 6 medals

Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda stormed into their respective finals at the Asian Games 2026, while Narender Berwal secured a bronze medal. India have now confirmed six boxing medals at the Games, surpassing their five-medal haul from the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda reach boxing finals; India confirm 6 medals
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda reach boxing finals; India confirm 6 medals
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