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Asian Games 2026: Bangladesh reach semifinals without playing after Malaysia washout

Bangladesh advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semifinals after their quarterfinal against Malaysia was abandoned due to persistent rain. They will face Pakistan in the last four on Thursday, while India will take on Sri Lanka in the other semifinal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Bangladesh reach semifinals without playing after Malaysia washout
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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