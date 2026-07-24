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Asian Games 2026 cricket bracket revealed, know how India and Pakistan can meet in gold medal final

The inclusion of cricket in the 2026 edition in Japan follows its successful staging at Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014, and Hangzhou 2023, further cementing the short format's growing footprint across Asia ahead of its historic return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 cricket bracket revealed, know how India and Pakistan can meet in gold medal final
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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