/Asian Games 2026 cricket bracket revealed, know how India and Pakistan can meet in gold medal final

The official match itinerary for the 2026 Asian Games cricket competition has been formally announced, marking the discipline's fourth appearance at the continental multisport showpiece. Organizers in Aichi prefecture, Japan, have finalized the framework for both the men's and women's tournaments, where defending gold medalists India will begin their campaign directly from the quarterfinal stage.
All fixtures across both divisions will officially hold full T20 International status. The competition will be hosted at the Korogi Athletic Park, located in the Aichi prefecture. The women's event will launch the action from September 17 to September 22, with the men's tournament following immediately afterward from September 24 to October 1.
The inclusion of cricket in the 2026 edition in Japan follows its successful staging at Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014, and Hangzhou 2023, further cementing the short format's growing footprint across Asia ahead of its historic return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
Men's Tournament Structure and Potential India versus Pakistan Final
In the men's division, Asia's four highest ranked ICC Full Members including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have been accorded direct seeding into the quarterfinal round.
The remaining four quarterfinal positions will be determined through a preliminary group stage involving six rising Asian nations, divided into two distinct groups:
Group A: Afghanistan, Nepal, and host country Japan
Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, and Oman
The top two finishing teams from each group will advance to join the four seeded powerhouses in the quarterfinals, scheduled to take place on September 28 and 29.
Because seeded teams are positioned on opposite sides of the official bracket to maintain tournament integrity, a blockbuster India versus Pakistan encounter carries a specific condition. Both Asian heavyweights must win their respective quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures to set up a gold medal showdown in the final on October 1.
Men's Competition Breakdown
Preliminary Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal
Preliminary Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman
Quarterfinal Round (September 28 to 29):
Quarterfinal 1: India versus Opponent to be determined
Quarterfinal 2: Pakistan versus Opponent to be determined
Quarterfinal 3: Sri Lanka versus Opponent to be determined
Quarterfinal 4: Bangladesh versus Opponent to be determined
Women's Event Framework and Knockout Pathway
Similar to their male counterparts, the Indian women's cricket team will bypass the initial qualification phase, opening their title defense directly in the quarterfinals against host nation Japan.
A victory over Japan will propel captain Harmanpreet Kaur's squad into a semifinal clash against the winner of the quarterfinal between Bangladesh and China. The opposite side of the draw features a quarterfinal matchup between Sri Lanka and Malaysia, alongside a high profile clash between Pakistan and Thailand.
Women's Competition Fixtures
Quarterfinals:
Match 1: India versus Japan
Match 2: Bangladesh versus China
Match 3: Sri Lanka versus Malaysia
Match 4: Pakistan versus Thailand
Semifinal Combinations:
Semifinal 1: Winner of India/Japan versus Winner of Bangladesh/China
Semifinal 2: Winner of Sri Lanka/Malaysia versus Winner of Pakistan/Thailand
Official Indian Squads Announced for Japan
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has locked in two powerful 15 member squads for the assignment in Japan. The men's team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, featuring explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The women's side will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice captain.
India's Men’s squad for Asian Games:
Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
India's Women’s squad for Asian Games:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.
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