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Asian Games 2026 cricket: Fatima Sana stars as Pakistan survive Thailand scare to reach semifinals

The victory sent Pakistan into the Asian Games 2026 semifinals, where they will face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 cricket: Fatima Sana stars as Pakistan survive Thailand scare to reach semifinals
Image Credit: ICC

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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