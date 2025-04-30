Asian Games 2026: Cricket Retained Amid Olympic Comeback Hype, Set for Action in Aichi, Japan

The announcement was made during the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors held at Nagoya City Hall on April 28. Scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4, 2026, the Asian Games will be co-hosted by Japan’s Aichi and Nagoya prefectures. Cricket events will be staged in Aichi, although the exact venue has yet to be finalized.

A Growing Cricket Legacy at the Asian Games

Cricket’s presence at the Asian Games has grown steadily, despite being featured in only three of the previous 19 editions. The sport debuted at the 2010 Games in Guangzhou, returned in 2014 in Incheon, and after a brief exclusion in 2018, made a strong comeback at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Both men’s and women’s cricket competitions have followed the Twenty20 (T20) format. Notably, the 2023 edition saw India field a strong squad and clinch gold in both categories. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka earned silver in the men’s and women’s events, respectively, while Bangladesh secured bronze in both.

Crucially, cricket matches at the 2023 Games were recognized with international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), a move that significantly boosted the sport's global profile. This recognition is expected to continue in 2026.

Road to the Olympics: T20 Cricket Gathers Momentum

The retention of cricket in the Asian Games is seen as part of a broader strategy to promote the sport on the international stage. With T20 cricket confirmed for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the Asian Games could serve as a vital platform for teams to prepare and compete in high-stakes international fixtures.

This return to the Olympic fold marks cricket’s second-ever Olympic appearance. The only previous instance occurred at the 1900 Paris Games, where Great Britain defeated France in a one-off match. The Asian Games appearance will be crucial for the team to get prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games 2028.