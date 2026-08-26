Official confirmation has arrived regarding the cricket calendar for the 2026 Asian Games, capturing immense attention across the sporting world for both the men and women competitions. Following glorious campaigns in the prior edition where both the men squad and women squad secured the championship titles, anticipation remains exceptionally high as Indian team seek another medal.
Group arrangements for the men tournament split participating nations into specific divisions. Group A features Afghanistan, Japan, and Nepal, while Group B includes Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, and Oman. Furthermore, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan enjoy direct entry into the advanced stages. Meanwhile, the women tournament features an eight team roster comprising India, Japan, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Thailand.
ASIAN GAMES 2026 CRICKET SCHEDULE. pic.twitter.com/6kLm7vQ7Dn— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 26, 2026
Men Competition Schedule
September 24, 2026: Afghanistan versus Japan, Group A, Korogi Athletic Park
September 24, 2026: Hong Kong, China versus Malaysia, Group B, Korogi Athletic Park
September 25, 2026: Hong Kong, China versus Oman, Group B, Korogi Athletic Park
September 25, 2026: Afghanistan versus Nepal, Group A, Korogi Athletic Park
September 26, 2026: Japan versus Nepal, Group A, Korogi Athletic Park
September 26, 2026: Malaysia versus Oman, Group B, Korogi Athletic Park
September 28, 2026: Pakistan versus Group B second placed team, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 28, 2026: India versus Group A second placed team, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 29, 2026: Sri Lanka versus Group A winner, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 29, 2026: Bangladesh versus Group B winner, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
October 1, 2026: Winner of QF1 versus Winner of QF4, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
October 1, 2026: Winner of QF2 versus Winner of QF3, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
October 3, 2026: Bronze medal match, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
October 3, 2026: Final, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
Women Competition Schedule
September 17, 2026: Bangladesh versus China, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 17, 2026: Pakistan versus Thailand, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 18, 2026: Sri Lanka versus Malaysia, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 18, 2026: India versus Japan, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 20, 2026: Winner of No. 2 team versus No. 3 team, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 20, 2026: Number 1 team versus Number 4 winner, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 22, 2026: Bronze medal match, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 22, 2026: Final, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.