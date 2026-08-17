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Asian Games 2026: Darwish Rasooli named Afghanistan captain, Najibullah Zadran included in 15-member squad

Darwish Rasooli will lead Afghanistan’s 15-member men’s cricket squad at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Veterans Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat have been included alongside promising young talents and SCL 2026 performers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Darwish Rasooli named Afghanistan captain, Najibullah Zadran included in 15-member squad
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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