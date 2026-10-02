/Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Mohod win silver in recurve mixed team; India miss LA 2028 quota

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod won the silver medal in the mixed recurve team event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing to China in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Friday.
China secured the gold medal and, with it, the LA 2028 Olympic quota on offer in the event. India, meanwhile, missed out on the quota after finishing second.
India got off to a difficult start in the final as China won the opening set 2-0. Dhiraj and Kumkum managed scores of 9 and 8 with their opening arrows, while China responded with a 10 and an 8. Dhiraj then scored 7 and Kumkum followed with a 10, but China hit two 10s to take the set.
China extended its advantage to 4-0 after winning the second set. India fought back in the third, with Dhiraj hitting the centre of the target and Kumkum adding a 10 to help India take the set 39-36.
The fourth set ended level at 37-37. India began with two 9s before Kumkum and Dhiraj produced a 10 and 9 respectively. China matched India's final two arrows with a 9 and 10, securing the draw and the gold medal.
Dhiraj and Kumkum had earlier produced a strong comeback in the semi-final against Japan. The Indian pair recovered from 3-1 down to defeat the hosts 5-3 and become the first Indian pair to reach the Asian Games recurve mixed team final.
Japan won the opening set 38-37, while the second set ended 36-36. India then responded strongly, winning the third set 39-35 and the fourth 37-35 to seal their place in the final.
The silver is India's second medal in recurve archery at the ongoing Asian Games. Earlier on Friday, the Indian women's recurve team created history by winning its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in the event after defeating 10-time champions South Korea in the final.
Overall, India have now won six archery medals at the Asian Games, including four gold, one silver and one bronze. At the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, India enjoyed its most successful archery campaign, winning a record nine medals, five gold, two silver and two bronze. The compound archers won all five gold medals on offer, while the recurve teams contributed one silver and one bronze.
India still have the men's recurve team event and the men's and women's individual recurve events to come at the Asian Games 2026.
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