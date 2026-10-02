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Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Mohod win silver in recurve mixed team; India miss LA 2028 quota

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod won the silver medal in the mixed recurve team event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing to China in the final. China’s gold also secured the LA 2028 Olympic quota, while India missed out after finishing second.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Mohod win silver in recurve mixed team; India miss LA 2028 quota
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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