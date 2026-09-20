/Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan wins two silver medals, India opens shooting campaign on high

India made a strong start to its shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, winning two silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle events on Sunday.
Olympian Elavenil Valarivan played a key role in both medals. She first joined Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event before adding an individual silver later in the day.
Elavenil produced a consistent performance in the women's 10m air rifle individual final, finishing with a score of 252.4. She remained in contention for the gold medal until the final shot but eventually finished 0.6 points behind Japan's Hinata Taichi. Hinata claimed gold with 253.0 points, setting a new Asian Games record, while South Korea's Olympic champion Ban Hyojin won bronze with 230.4 points. India's Sonam Maskar also featured in the eight-shooter final and finished sixth with 167.0 points.
Earlier in the day, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa combined for a total of 1898.0 points to win India's first confirmed medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Sonam was India's highest scorer in qualification with 634.1 points, while Elavenil registered 633.5. Vidarsa contributed 630.4 to complete India's aggregate score. China won the team gold with 1904.2 points, while hosts Japan secured bronze with 1897.1.
Two Silver Medals In A Day for Elavenil Valarivan!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 20, 2026
Elavenil Valarivan (TOPS Core Athlete) won her second Silver Medal in individual event with a score of 252.4.
Sonam Uttam Maskar (Khelo India Athlete) finished 6th with a score of 167.0.
Congratulations Elavenil for another… pic.twitter.com/UFI2KQDiAj
With her individual silver, Elavenil became the first Indian shooter to win two medals on the opening day of India's shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026. Her two podium finishes have also given India an early boost in the medal tally.
The shooting competition will continue on September 21, with the men's 10m air rifle events scheduled alongside the opening qualification rounds of the men's and women's skeet competitions.
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