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Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan wins two silver medals, India opens shooting campaign on high

Elavenil Valarivan won two silver medals as India opened its Asian Games 2026 shooting campaign with a strong showing in the women’s 10m air rifle events. She secured team silver alongside Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod before finishing second in the individual final with 252.4 points.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan wins two silver medals, India opens shooting campaign on high
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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