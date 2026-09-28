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Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh wins second silver, finishes runner-up in men’s 1500m after 10000m Medal

Gulveer Singh won his second silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 after finishing runner-up in the men's 1500m final. He clocked a personal best of 3:36.72, adding to the silver he won in the men's 10,000m event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh wins second silver, finishes runner-up in men’s 1500m after 10000m Medal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh wins second silver, finishes runner-up in men’s 1500m after 10000m Medal
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