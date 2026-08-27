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Asian Games 2026 in trouble? India, Pakistan raise alarm over pitch and tiny rooms

Major concerns regarding makeshift playing facilities and cramped living quarters have surfaced just over two weeks prior to the commencement of the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 in trouble? India, Pakistan raise alarm over pitch and tiny rooms
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Asian Games 2026 in trouble? India, Pakistan raise alarm over pitch and tiny rooms
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