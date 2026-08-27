/Asian Games 2026 in trouble? India, Pakistan raise alarm over pitch and tiny rooms

Major concerns regarding makeshift playing facilities and cramped living quarters have surfaced just over two weeks prior to the commencement of the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Governing bodies including the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board voiced their disapproval regarding the conditions at the Korogi Athletic Park located in Nisshin, a city situated east of Japan's port hub Nagoya. Based on a report from The Indian Express, the complaints center around the quality of the pitch, the absence of proper dressing rooms, and hotel rooms that are far too small to accommodate athletes comfortably.
Initial grievances were brought forward during an Asian Cricket Council meeting earlier in the month by the Pakistan Cricket Board, prompting various major boards to express unease. In response, the Asian Cricket Council intends to dispatch delegates to inspect both the venue and the residential arrangements provided for the competitors.
Shedding light on the situation, an insider stated to The Indian Express, “It is a very rudimentary ground, and there remains a question mark over the quality of the pitch. It has been laid very recently and, apart from one tournament, that too in May, hasn’t been tested much. There are no proper dressing rooms as well.”
Pitch Quality And Accommodation Challenges
The designated matches are scheduled to take place at Korogi Athletic Park, a venue that formerly operated as a baseball facility and has hosted only a limited number of fixtures. Specifically, the location staged the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in May 2026, featuring a surface noted for its bounce, though questions remain regarding how the strip will react when elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah operate on it.
Beyond the sporting arena, player lodging presents a significant obstacle. Rooms are assigned for double occupancy, yet the physical dimensions are inadequate for two individuals to share simultaneously. If one athlete opens a kitbag, insufficient floor space remains for the roommate to even stand upright.
Faced with these lodging and technical shortcomings, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has reached out to both the Indian Olympic Association and the official organising committee of the Asian Games. Addressing the diplomatic channels, an Indian Olympic Association official remarked, “Since we do not have any role in the technical aspects of a sport, we have advised the BCCI to consult the Organising Committee.” Organisers for the Asian Games have not yet issued a public statement addressing the complaints.
Preparation Plans For National Squads
To adapt to the local environment, the men's squad led by captain Shreyas Iyer and scheduled to begin competition on September 28 will participate in a pair of matches against local club sides alongside a practice fixture against Japan prior to their quarterfinal opener. Meanwhile, the women's team captained by Harmanpreet Kaur will launch their tournament schedule earlier. Both national delegations are scheduled to depart for Nagoya, Japan, on either September 14 or September 15.
Men Competition Schedule
September 24, 2026: Afghanistan versus Japan, Group A, Korogi Athletic Park
September 24, 2026: Hong Kong, China versus Malaysia, Group B, Korogi Athletic Park
September 25, 2026: Hong Kong, China versus Oman, Group B, Korogi Athletic Park
September 25, 2026: Afghanistan versus Nepal, Group A, Korogi Athletic Park
September 26, 2026: Japan versus Nepal, Group A, Korogi Athletic Park
September 26, 2026: Malaysia versus Oman, Group B, Korogi Athletic Park
September 28, 2026: Pakistan versus Group B second placed team, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 28, 2026: India versus Group A second placed team, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 29, 2026: Sri Lanka versus Group A winner, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 29, 2026: Bangladesh versus Group B winner, Quarter final, Korogi Athletic Park
October 1, 2026: Winner of QF1 versus Winner of QF4, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
October 1, 2026: Winner of QF2 versus Winner of QF3, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
October 3, 2026: Bronze medal match, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
October 3, 2026: Final, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
Women Competition Schedule
September 17, 2026: Bangladesh versus China, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 17, 2026: Pakistan versus Thailand, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 18, 2026: Sri Lanka versus Malaysia, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 18, 2026: India versus Japan, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 20, 2026: Winner of No. 2 team versus No. 3 team, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 20, 2026: Number 1 team versus Number 4 winner, Semi final, Korogi Athletic Park
September 22, 2026: Bronze medal match, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
September 22, 2026: Final, Knockout, Korogi Athletic Park
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.