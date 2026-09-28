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Asian Games 2026: India advance to semifinals after rain washes out Afghanistan quarterfinal

India advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semifinals after persistent rain washed out their quarterfinal against Afghanistan in Nisshin on Monday. As the higher-ranked side, India progressed without a ball being bowled and will face the winner of Sri Lanka vs Nepal in the semifinals.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India advance to semifinals after rain washes out Afghanistan quarterfinal
Image Credit: Afghanistan Cricket Board/ X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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