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Asian Games 2026: India opt to bat first against Sri Lanka, playing XIs unchanged

India have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket gold medal clash at Asian Games 2026. Both teams have retained the playing XIs that featured in their respective semifinal victories.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India opt to bat first against Sri Lanka, playing XIs unchanged
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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