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Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s, women’s archery teams storm into semifinals after wins over China, Chinese Taipei

India’s men’s and women’s recurve teams advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semifinals after beating China and Chinese Taipei, respectively. India’s compound men’s and women’s teams, along with the mixed teams in both disciplines, also secured semifinal berths.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s, women’s archery teams storm into semifinals after wins over China, Chinese Taipei
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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