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Asian Games 2026 India Schedule, September 21: Full events, timings, athletes and fixtures - Check Details

India will be in action across multiple disciplines at the Asian Games 2026 on September 21, with key events featuring Indian athletes and teams. Check the complete India schedule, including event timings, player names, fixtures and match details.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule, September 21: Full events, timings, athletes and fixtures - Check Details
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026 India Schedule, September 21: Full events, timings, athletes and fixtures - Check Details
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