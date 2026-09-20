/Asian Games 2026 India Schedule, September 21: Full events, timings, athletes and fixtures - Check Details

The Asian Games 2026 will continue in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday, September 21, with Indian athletes set to compete across several sports. After opening the campaign with two silver medals in shooting and securing a historic MMA medal through Suchika Tariyal, India will look to add to its medal tally on the third day of the Games.
The spotlight will be on Suchika Tariyal, who has already assured India of its first-ever in the women's Traditional MMA 60kg quarterfinal on Sunday and advanced to the semifinals. She will face Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the last four on Monday, with a place in the gold-medal bout at stake.
Shooting will once again be one of the major medal events for India. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men's 10m air rifle qualification and team event from 6:15 AM IST. The individual final is scheduled later in the morning, subject to qualification.
India will also have competitors in the men’s and women’s skeet qualification. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will feature in the men’s event, while Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon will compete in women’s skeet.
Swimming will also have multiple Indian entries. Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke heats, while Akash Mani and Heer Gitesh Shah will be in action in the 50m freestyle. Danush Suresh will compete in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while India will also feature in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Suchika Tariyal will be one of India’s biggest medal attractions on Monday. After assuring at least a bronze medal with her quarterfinal victory, she will take on Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg semifinal. A victory would take Tariyal into the gold-medal contest.
Her achievement is particularly significant as MMA is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya. Tariyal has competed across multiple combat sports, including judo, kurash and jiu-jitsu, before making her mark in MMA.
India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia in a Pool B match at 9:30 AM IST. The Indian men’s kabaddi team will begin its campaign against hosts Japan at 9:45 AM, while the women’s team will face Bangladesh at 4:15 PM.
In badminton, India’s men’s team will begin its campaign against Bangladesh in the Round of 16. The team includes players such as Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Table tennis will also see India take on Pakistan, with the women’s team scheduled to play in the morning and the men’s team later in the day.
Shooting
- 6:15 AM: Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification & Team Final - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
- 6:30 AM: Men’s Skeet Qualification - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
- 6:30 AM: Women’s Skeet Qualification - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon
- 9:00 AM: Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final, subject to qualification
Swimming
- 6:32 AM: Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
- 6:46 AM: Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats - Akash Mani
- 6:50 AM: Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats - Heer Gitesh Shah
- 7:10 AM: Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats - Danush Suresh
- 7:44 AM: Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats - India
- Finals later in the day, subject to qualification
MMA
- 8:00 AM: Women’s Traditional 60kg Semifinal - Suchika Tariyal vs Hui Hoon Teo
Boxing
- 8:30 AM onwards: Men’s 70kg Round of 32 - Sumit Kundu vs Bunjong Sinsiri
Hockey
- 9:30 AM: Women’s Pool B - India vs Indonesia
Kabaddi
- 9:45 AM: Men’s Group A - India vs Japan
- 4:15 PM: Women’s Group A - India vs Bangladesh
Badminton
- 11:30 AM: Men’s Team Round of 16 - India vs Bangladesh
Table Tennis
- 6:15 AM: Women’s Team Group F - India vs Pakistan
- 3:30 PM: Men’s Team Group F - India vs Pakistan
Sepak Takraw
- 5:30 AM: Men’s Team Regu Group B - India vs Japan
Soft Tennis
- 5:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Group B - India vs Cambodia
- 6:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Group B - India vs Mongolia
- 7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Group B - India vs South Korea
- Further knockout rounds subject to qualification
Wushu
- 5:30 AM: Women’s Changquan Final - Nyeman Wangsu
- Afternoon: Women’s 60kg and Men’s 56kg Round of 16
With medal events in shooting, swimming, wushu and MMA, September 21 promises another busy day for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026. Tariyal’s semifinal and the men’s 10m air rifle event will be among the key events to follow, while India will also begin its campaigns in kabaddi and men’s badminton.
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