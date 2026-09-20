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Asian Games 2026: India thrash Indonesia 13-1 in men’s hockey opener as Dilpreet Singh scores four

India launched their Asian Games men’s hockey title defence in emphatic fashion, decimating Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A encounter on Sunday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India thrash Indonesia 13-1 in men’s hockey opener as Dilpreet Singh scores four
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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