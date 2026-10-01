Defending champions India thrashed Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semi-final of the Asian Games here at the Karogi Sports Park on Thursday and cruised smoothly into the final, where a high-profile clash against Pakistan awaits.



Defending a 170-run target against the Islanders, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ran through the opposition’s top-order to start off the second innings with a double-wicket over as opener Sineth Jayawardena and keeper-batter Sohan de Livera were dismissed for a duck.