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Asian Games 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs to enter men's cricket final

India, the defending champions at the Games, will now face Pakistan, who beat Bangladesh in the other semi-final, eyeing a top-of-the-podium finish for a second consecutive time at the Asian Games. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs to enter men's cricket final
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs to enter men's cricket final
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