India will face Sri Lanka in the men's cricket semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 after Sri Lanka's quarterfinal against Nepal was abandoned due to persistent rain in Nisshin on Tuesday.
The quarterfinal was called off without a ball being bowled, with Sri Lanka progressing to the last four on the basis of their higher seeding. Sri Lanka are ranked ninth in the ICC T20I standings, while Nepal are placed 14th.
India had also secured a place in the semifinals after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out on Monday. As the higher-seeded side, the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team advanced without taking the field.
The result of the Sri Lanka-Nepal quarterfinal confirmed India's semifinal opponent. Sri Lanka's men's team is led by Sahan Arachchige, who was named captain of the 15-member squad for the Asian Games.
India, meanwhile, are the defending champions in men's cricket after winning gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. The Indian squad for the 2026 edition is led by Shreyas Iyer The semifinal is scheduled for October 1 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
Persistent rain has heavily affected the men's cricket knockout stage in Nagoya. The quarterfinal between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned on Monday, followed by India's match against Afghanistan. Pakistan and India subsequently advanced as the higher-seeded teams.
Sri Lanka's quarterfinal against Nepal was the third knockout match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. The fourth quarterfinal between Bangladesh and Malaysia was also subsequently washed out, sending Bangladesh through to the semifinals against Pakistan.
The second men's cricket semifinal will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh.
Bangladesh advanced after their quarterfinal against Malaysia was also abandoned due to rain. Like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh progressed as the higher-seeded team. Both semifinals are scheduled to be played on Thursday, October 1.
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