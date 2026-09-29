Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Asian Games 2026: India to face Sri Lanka in men's cricket semifinal after rain washout

Asian Games 2026: India to face Sri Lanka in men's cricket semifinal after rain washout

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal after Sri Lanka’s quarterfinal against Nepal was abandoned due to rain. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also advanced without playing after its quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India to face Sri Lanka in men's cricket semifinal after rain washout
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: India to face Sri Lanka in men's cricket semifinal after rain washout
2
3
4
5